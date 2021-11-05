First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 28,392 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

