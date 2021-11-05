First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $266,947,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $325.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $226.99 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

