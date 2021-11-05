First Trust Advisors LP Invests $16.37 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,372,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,605,000 after acquiring an additional 256,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $103.12 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

