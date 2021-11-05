First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.87 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

