First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 14,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 19,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.