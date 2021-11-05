Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average of $193.69. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.21 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.