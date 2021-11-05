Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $143.31, but opened at $130.02. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $134.12, with a volume of 4,920 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

