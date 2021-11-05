FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $142,338.38

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $142,338.38 and $129.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

