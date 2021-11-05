Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $65.40 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

