Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.76.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.