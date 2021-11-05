Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.