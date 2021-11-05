Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 12,885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $267.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

