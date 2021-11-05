Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.