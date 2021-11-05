Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.13 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

