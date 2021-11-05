Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $116.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

