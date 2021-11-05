Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.