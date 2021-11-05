Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 371,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

