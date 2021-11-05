Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $353.00 and last traded at $340.69, with a volume of 8182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.40.

The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.89. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

