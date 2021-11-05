ForTube (FOR) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $54.63 million and $19.26 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ForTube has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00246146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

