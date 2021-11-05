Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

