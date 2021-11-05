Franchise Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Franchise Group stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 73.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

