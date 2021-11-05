Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.