Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 2.4%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 7,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

