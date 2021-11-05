Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,297,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.