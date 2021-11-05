FSBT API Token Market Capitalization Achieves $135,533.85 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $135,533.85 and approximately $26,345.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

