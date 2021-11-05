Function X (FX) Price Reaches $1.20

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $488.69 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,192.34 or 1.00155524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.81 or 0.00706750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

