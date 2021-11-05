Function X Price Tops $1.21 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $495.43 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,419.36 or 1.00218130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00710653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

