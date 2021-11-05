Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $239.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.80 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $923.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $912.10 million to $943.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.90 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

FNKO opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

