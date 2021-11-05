FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.75. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,104. The company has a market capitalization of $283.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Raymond James upped their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FVCBankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of FVCBankcorp worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

