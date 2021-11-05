FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%.
NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.75. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,104. The company has a market capitalization of $283.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Raymond James upped their target price on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
