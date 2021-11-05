FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

ACRS stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

