FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.73. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average of $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

