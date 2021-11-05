FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FMC Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

