FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of ACRS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.