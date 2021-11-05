FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Lowered by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 3,731.54%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of BHC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,700,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,554,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

