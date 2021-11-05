FY2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Reduced by Analyst

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

HLF opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

