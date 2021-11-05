Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,584. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

GLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 118,463.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Galecto worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

