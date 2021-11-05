GamerCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.67 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $52.11 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00084038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.35 or 0.07260383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.60 or 0.99880099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022757 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

