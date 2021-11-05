Gems 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,387.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $415,828.02 and approximately $16,387.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

