Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Gems has a market cap of $407,633.77 and $22,759.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded 65,832.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

