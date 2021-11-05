Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Clover Health Investments worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $196,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $7.69 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

