Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Banc of California worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

