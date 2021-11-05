Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of G1 Therapeutics worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $684.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

