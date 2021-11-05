GFL Environmental Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE GFL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764,188 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

