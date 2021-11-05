GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE GFL traded down C$2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.38. 269,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. The company has a market cap of C$16.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.99. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$27.82 and a one year high of C$54.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

