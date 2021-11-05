Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend by 58.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

GIL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 791,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,520. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

