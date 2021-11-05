Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 480,500 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 2.6% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Gildan Activewear worth $54,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 95,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,988. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

