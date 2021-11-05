Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.88.

Shares of GIL traded down C$0.82 on Friday, reaching C$49.92. 685,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.97. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$27.05 and a 12 month high of C$51.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

