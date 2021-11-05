Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

TSE:GIL traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.93. The company had a trading volume of 978,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.