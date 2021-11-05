Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.
TSE:GIL traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.93. The company had a trading volume of 978,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
