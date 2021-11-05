Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) NA Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of TSE GIL traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.22. 1,219,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.97. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.