Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

