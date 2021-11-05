Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

GKOS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 8,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

